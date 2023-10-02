Goa: Goa: 2 Kids Among Family Of Five Has Lucky Escape After Mango Tree Crushes Their Car

Tree falls on car | The Goan Network

MAPUSA: A family of five including two kids -- one who was just four months old travelling in a car had a miraculous escape when a huge mango tree came crashing down on their moving vehicle at Oxel, Siolim on Sunday afternoon.

The family from Delhi, who had come down for a holiday in Goa last week, were on their way to Dabolim airport to return home when the accident occurred.

Car inmates passengers with minor injuries

All the car passengers escaped with minor injuries and instead of taking treatment in the hospital rushed to the airport in another vehicle to catch their flight back to Delhi.

The injured included the husband Lakveer Singh (40) who was driving the car, his wife Priya Singh (36), daughter Meera Singh (5), the man’s sister Ritu Dhaya (34) and niece Simra Dhaya (4 months).

During the holiday the family was staying in a hotel in Siolim.

The Mapusa fire personnel informed that the incident happened at around 2 pm near a temple in Oxel, Siolim.

An eye witness informed that a mango tree of around 100-years just a few meters from the hotel fell right on the moving car.

Locals rescue tourists

After noticing the accident, locals rushed to the spot and rescued the tourists.

The tree also brought down three electricity poles and snapped power lines in the area.The fire personnel rushed to the spot and took up the task of clearing the tree.

Local Sarpanch Pravin Kochrekar and Deputy Sarpanch Reshal Harmalkar also visited the spot.

