Goa: GFP visits Delhi to make case for bypass on stilts to Gadkari

In a fresh move to convince the Centre to build the balance portion of the western bypass passing through Benaulim on stilts, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai on Wednesday called on Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and made a case for stilts.

Sources informed that the Union Minister has promised to depute a senior official from the Union Surface Transport Ministry during the monsoons to take stock of the flood issue at Benaulim and adjoining areas of Seraulim and Fatorda.

Accompanied by party vice-president Durgadas Kamat, the Goa Forward chief also took up with the Union Minister the Bhoma-Karmali Bypass, the Karmal Ghat on Viaduct & Toilets for women along the highway.

Saying he brought forward critical infrastructural issues in Goa, Sardesai during the meeting with Gadkari submitted a memorandum detailing key projects that require immediate attention and intervention from the Union Ministry to significantly enhance the transportation network, alleviate traffic congestion, and improve the overall quality of life for Goans.

“A chief request focused on the stretch of Margao western bypass of National Highway 66, which passes through Benaulim. I have proposed constructing a 650-metre stretch on stilts from Khareband to Varca, which would avoid damaging the local ecosystem and ensure smoother traffic flow,” he said.

He added: “I have also urged the Minister to construct a bypass along the villages of Bhoma and Corlim, preventing displacement of residents and preserving Goa's cultural and religious heritage such as Sateri and Mahadev Temples."

Sardesai pointed out that he has recommended the NH 66 passing through Karmal Ghat be built on a viaduct, a measure that would save thousands of trees, safeguard the environment and ecology of the area, and offer a viewpoint to admire the beauty of the western ghats and the coastline.

“A noteworthy point was raised concerning the lack of clean and hygienic toilets, particularly for women, along the National Highways in Goa. I have called for setting up well-maintained pay toilets to ensure the comfort and convenience of both residents and tourists”, he said.

He added: “In my capacity as an elected representative of the people, I have urged the Union Minister to examine these critical projects and allocate necessary funds under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for their timely implementation.”