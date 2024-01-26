Goa: Gas Leak Triggers Panic At Verna Industrial Estate

Representative image

Vasco: A minor gas leakage was reported at the Verna Industrial estate after workers damaged the gas pipeline on Thursday morning, causing some panic in the industrial estate.

The gas company officials were at work to restore the damaged pipeline.

According to sources, a trench was being dug to lay a water pipeline and workers damaged the gas pipeline.

Locals alerted the Verna fire services after gas was found leaking from the ground and the entire area had the odour of LPG leaking from the damaged pipeline, creating further chaos in the densely populated industrial estate.

When contacted, Verna Fire Station Incharge Hubert Fernandes said a team of firefighters was informed of leakage from the pipeline.

Alert labourers promptly inform authorities

“Labourers on site told us that they had tried to dump mud on the damaged pipeline to control and cover the leakage. We noticed an electricity transformer was just near the site of the gas leakage and we immediately asked the electricity department to disconnect power supply in the area.”

“We also blocked both sides of the road to prevent people and vehicles passing along the area and we alerted the Adani Indian Oil Gas company officials of the incident.”

Gas supply disconnected

Fernandes said the company officials visited the site and disconnected their gas supply, isolated the pipeline and began work to restore the damaged pipeline.

“They later checked the pipeline with the meter and informed us that the danger had been averted," said Fernandes.