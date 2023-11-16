Goa: Gambling Ring Busted By Crime Branch Sleuths In Dona Paula

Representative image

PANAJI: The Crime Branch (CB) sleuths arrested 12 persons in a gambling raid conducted at a land casino in Dona Paula on the intervening night of November 14-15.

Out of the 12 persons, Superintendent of Police (CB) Nidhin Valsan said, 10 accused were caught red-handed while placing bets, while one is a card shuffler, and another is a Gaming Manager at the casino.

“The offense is for operating/playing illegal live playing cards at Chances Casino, Dona Paula Goa in violation of license conditions,” he said.

During the house search, one table of live card gambling, six Lenovo tabs, 52 playing cards, a live card shuffler, card scanner, Dell Monitor, dealer monitor, and cash chip float containing different amounts of chips, all worth ₹36 lakh approx besides ₹33,000 cash in different denominations were also seized.

