Goa: G20 Hoardings along Verna highway turn dangerous for motorists

﻿Social worker Roquezinho D'Souza while speaking to media persons along the Verna highway after a G20 hoarding fell on his car. |

The huge G20 hoarding placed along the highway between Verna and Goa Airport as part of the G20 summit in the State has turned dangerous for motorists.

Several flex hoardings along the highway have torn apart and the flex have been flapping with the winds along the road, while some flex hoardings which were loosely secured seem to be falling down and are lying dangerously along the roads.

In one such incident, a huge G20 flex hoarding suddenly came crashing down on a car being driven by Roquezinho D'Souza while moving towards Vasco.

While there was no major damage to the car and there were no injuries to the occupants, the family missed crashing on the road barrier as the hoarding came on the car

Later speaking to media persons, D'Souza said the hoardings which were installed along the Highway have posed a threat to motorists.

D'Souza along with other locals also threatened a Rasta Roko if the damaged hoardings were not cleared in a day’s time.

“Authorities must immediately remove the damaged hoardings. Quite often, the flex is swaying half along the road and the rod behind the flex is not visible. Motorists, especially those on two-wheelers, can surely be caught unawares and meet with an accident," said D'Souza.

“We demand that government authorities immediately come on the site and clear this mess or else, we will be forced to stage a Rasta Roko and stop all traffic to prevent motorists meeting with accidents.”

"We will also file a complaint against the police, traffic police and highway officials in case anyone meets with an accident here at this location,” warned D'Souza.