Goa: Fund starved Mapusa council gets Rs 2.60 crore grants for development works

MAPUSA: The State government has released a grant-in-aid of Rs 2.60 crore to the cash strapped Mapusa Municipal Council (MMC) to carry out various development works in different wards in Mapusa.

The grant-in-aid which has been released in two tranches has to be utilized for the specific works and has to be completed within a period of one year.

Various works from resurfacing of roads to construction of drains and installation of pavers and in some cases hot-mixing of roads will be taken up from the allotted grant.

In the first trench, the department of urban development has released a grant-in-aid of Rs 1.55 crore towards four development works encompassing 11 wards in the municipality.

The work for resurfacing of existing road and construction of drain in ward 16, laying of pavers in ward 5 and construction of footpath and providing of pavers in ward 6 totaling to Rs 35.56 lakh while resurfacing of existing road from Usapkar junction, construction of storm water drain with cross drain and reconstruction of existing drain in ward 18 at Khorlim and providing pavers in ward 19 and construction of drain and fixing anti-skid tiles in ward 20 at Rs 42. 69 lakh will be taken up.

Similarly, construction of drain with cross drain, resurfacing of existing road at Priti Apartments and providing with pavers in ward 7, providing footpath and gutter to the surrounding spring in Acoi in ward 8, reconstruction of existing gutters on both sides from Mopkar pharmacy to Remanso Hospital in ward 9 and reconstruction of existing gutter on both sides in ward 10 at an amount of Rs 30.27 lakh while construction and reconstruction of rain water drain in Mapusa municipal market in ward 19 at Rs 38. 07 lakh will also be taken up.

In the second trench the government has released grant-in-aid towards two development works amounting to Rs 1.05 crore.

The works to be taken up will be improvement of existing pathway/road, providing pavers, construction of culvert in ward 1, construction of gutter with cross drain, providing pavers and reconstruction of existing road in ward 2, construction of new road at Ruzaivaddo and resurfacing of existing road in ward 3 at an amount of Rs 53.04 lakh.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:44 AM IST