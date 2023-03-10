Goa: Fresh forest fires in Sattari; Navy, IAF deploy choppers

Forest fires continued to rage in parts of Sattari, with fresh fires breaking out in Satre, Derode, Surla in Sattari on Thursday morning.

Navy helicopters were pressed into service in the firefighting operations, while firefighters and locals teamed up to battle the flames on the ground.

A fresh fire broke out in Satre and Derode areas of Nagargao Panchayat.

The Indian Navy has deployed helicopters, with ''Large Area Aerial Liquid Dispersion Equipment'' mounted on them, to carry out sorties to douse the fires, a defence spokesperson said.

“Special gear LAALDE used by helicopter for this operation was mobilized by Indian Navy from Mumbai and Kochi immediately on receipt of information on from State Forest Department. More than 26 runs were made over affected areas,” the Navy further tweeted.

“The complex operation required picking up of water from nearby water body and releasing it over affected area in difficult terrain. Helicopters of Indian Navy have been undertaking these operations in coordination with State authorities,” it added.

Indian Air Force also deployed Mi-17 helicopter for Bambi Bucket operations in the fire affected areas flying multiple missions dispensing almost 22,000 litres of water.

State firefighters and locals have also been involved in efforts to douse the flames.

The forest department has deployed over 150 personnel at different places to monitor the situation and to take part in efforts to douse the flames.

Although the forest fires have been extinguished at most places, there are concerns of fresh fires as the areas are difficult to access.

A fresh fire broke out at Surla village and villagers alerted the forest department.

Meanwhile, the fire at the Morlem hill was extinguished but a Valpoi fire tender was also stationed as a precautionary measure in case of a fresh fire.

The sanctuary, located in the north-eastern part of the state along the border with Karnataka, has been witnessing fires at multiple sites for the past six days.