 Goa: Fresh Chlorine Leak At Assonora Water Treatment Plant
Goa: Fresh Chlorine Leak At Assonora Water Treatment Plant

Deputy Director of Fire Services Rajendra Haldankar later visited the incident site and took stock of the situation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
article-image

A chlorine leak was reported yet again at the Assnora water treatment plant on Thursday, the second such chlorine leak within a gap of two days.

Efforts by teams from the Bicholim fire services led by SFO Rahul Desai, Deccan Fine Chemical (I) Pvt Ltd Corlim, Gaurish Bhende (Site Safety Manager) and officials Joseph Monteiro and Leroy D’Souza were involved in a five-hour long operation to control the leakage.

Deputy Director of Fire Services Rajendra Haldankar later visited the incident site and took stock of the situation.

A similar chlorine leak had taken place on Tuesday, with engineers and staff at the project working hard to control the leak.

