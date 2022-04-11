Goa: Four more COVID-19 cases registered; active caseload reduces to 27

Goa reported four new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours and full recoveries by seven persons bringing down the active caseload of the State to 27.

A total of 719 samples were tested and only four were positive with a positivity rate of 0.56%. The same 24-hour reporting period recorded nil Covid-related deaths in the State.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had indicated that the State will soon be 'mask-free' but experts including a member of the State Expert Committee advising the government on the pandemic, Dr Shekhar Salkar, have advocated caution.

Salkar has even voiced the opinion that whatever the government says, people should continue to be cautious and not discard the protective face mask.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:11 AM IST