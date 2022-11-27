Goa: Four college girls drown during selfie at waterfall

Representational | Twitter/@anilmishjourno

Taking a selfie near a waterfall turned tragic for four college girls from Belagavi city, when they drowned while on a picnic near Kitwad waterfalls on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border off the Kowad Road.

The condition of one girl is said to be serious.

According to sources, 40 girls from a college in the city had gone to a picnic to Kitwad waterfalls. Five girls had gone to the edge of the water falls for a selfie, when they slipped into the water and drowned.

The deceased have been identified as Asiya Mujawar (17) of Ujwal Nagar, Kudrashiya Hasham Patel (20) of Angol, Rukhsar Bhisti (20) and Tasmiya (20) of Zatpat Colony, all from South Belagavi. The bodies of the four deceased were brought to the BIMS for post mortem and were later handed over to the relatives. A case is registered at Belagavi Rural Police station.