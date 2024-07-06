Goa Forward Chief Vijai Sardesai Backs Loutolim Farmers In Battle For Khazan Fields

Margao: Goa Forward Chief Vijai Sardesai has extended his support to the beleaguered Loutolim farmers, who have launched a sustained battle to protect the Khazan fields from being destroyed by the proposed new Borim bridge.

Vijai Sardesai Call Upon Govt To Stop Bulldozing

After a delegation of Loutolim farmers called on him on Friday, Sardesai called upon the government to stop bulldozing ahead with the new Borim bridge through the Khazan fields and find an alternative route for the bridge.

Saying that the farmers are not opposing the new Borim bridge but are asking for an alignment which will save their Khazan fields, Sardesai said, “The new bridge should come, but on a proper alignment which will not disturb the Khazan fields. I will raise the issue in the coming Assembly session.”

Referring to Environment Minister Aleixo Sequeira’s decision to take a delegation of Loutolim farmers to Union Road Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari during his visit to Goa on July 11-12, Sardesdai said the Minister should not think that the opposition is trying to disturb him.

"There is no politics involved, but the green politics is the party of Goemkarponn and we have to protect the fields for posterity,” Sardesai said.

Questioning the land acquisition for a 60-metre-wide road, the Fatorda MLA questioned why the National Highway is acquiring huge land when the width of a bridge is normally not more than 30 metres.