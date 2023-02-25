Goa: Former CCP Mayor Tony appears in Panaji PS attack case

The South Goa Sessions Court hearing the Panjim police station attack case on Friday issued directions to summon then Panjim police station in-charge, PI Sudesh Naik for examination in the case.

The case will come up for hearing on Friday next.

South Goa Sessions Judge Irshad Agha on Friday issued a summons for PI Sudesh Naik for examination after the cross-examination of then Station House officer of Panjim Police station PI Tushar Lotlikar ended on Friday.

PI Tushar Lotlikar was cross-examined by High Court lawyer Adv Surendra Desai, who appeared for the then Mayor of the City Corporation of Panajim, Tony Rodrigues, who is cited as an accused by the police. Tony along with the accused Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate and other accused persons were present in the courtroom during the cross-examination.

Adv Surendra Desai cross-examined PI Lotlikar on a host of issues, including his presence at the Panjim police station at the relevant time when the incident occurred in 2008. The PI was shown photographs which have been attached by the police in support of its case, but which do not show Tony anywhere in the scene.

He was also cross-examined on whether the former CCP Mayor was part of the mob or had come to the police station in his capacity as the Mayor. The Police officer was also quizzed on the question of whether the police had found injuries on the person of the then Mayor.

Meanwhile, the court has granted the application filed by Tony Rodrigues, permitting him to apply for the renewal of his passport for a period of five years.

Judge Agha has directed all the accused to remain present in the court on the next date of hearing on March 3.