Goa: Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane vows action over destroyed mangroves at Merces-Santa Cruz highway

Assuring that the government will take strict action against those dumping debris and waste along the Merces-Santa Cruz highway, Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said officials of the forest department have been given instructions to take necessary actions in the matter to ensure that the mangroves are not destroyed.

Rane made the assurance after inspecting the stretch of the area along the highway where large-scale destruction of mangroves has been witnessed. He was accompanied by Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) North Jiss Varkey.

“After a lot of complaints received regarding damage of mangroves along Merces-Santa Cruz highway stretch, we found that a lot of people are dumping waste and debris,” Rane informed.

“Also, the free flow of water is affected thereby destroying the mangroves, which is a protected species. I have given instructions to the forest department to take strict action against those dumping debris and waste,” he added.

“We all know the importance of the mangroves in the overall ecosystem,” Rane opined and stated that strict instructions have been given to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and also the DCF North to take action in the matter.

“We are going to be very strict and not allow filling of land, especially in the mangroves area,” Rane said and assured the people who have highlighted the issue that necessary action will be initiated.

“Notices will also be issued to the comunidade, the owner of this land,” Rane stated, adding that the PWD will also be asked to open the channel, which has got blocked, to allow free flow of water.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 02:23 PM IST