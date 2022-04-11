Goa: Forest department earns Rs 1.74 cr from ecotourism in 2021

The forest department in the year 2021 earned revenue of Rs 1.74 crore from various programmes run under ecotourism and Rs 1.27 crore from the forest produce. This information has found mention in the economic survey 2021-22.

Apart from ecotourism, the forest department has made many efforts to rescue wild animals.The economic survey also mentions that in the year 2021 the forest department has rescued around 5,772 animals.

Most of the animals which have been rescued are reptiles like snakes. Forest department has rescued around 75 mammals, 5,645 reptiles, 49 birds and 3 insects in 2021. During the current year of 2022 a total 1,509 wild animals have been rescued.

The forest department is encouraging youths to become nature guides. There are 268 youths who have registered themselves with the forest department as nature guides. As per economic survey report, the mangrove cover area has also increased to 1.34 square Kilometre from the year 2019 to 2021.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 11:03 AM IST