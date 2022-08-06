Goa: Footballer gets bail in murder case

South Goa Sessions Court | Worldorgs

The South Goa Sessions Court has released on bail a professional footballer who was arrested by the Vasco police in a murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Vincent D’Silva has ordered the release of Pruthvi Chawan (21), resident of Khareband, Margao on personal bond of Rs 25,000 with one surety of the like amount.

He was directed by the Court not to influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence and also place on record his detailed address in Goa or elsewhere and contact numbers including mobile numbers.

The applicant, who is currently playing for the Kolhapur football team was arrested by the Vasco police following an incident that occurred on May 27 last when he had gone to a nearby bar to fetch a beer for the customer who had visited his kiosk. He claimed that the deceased who was a beggar without provocation or reason took a stick that he was carrying and hit the applicant on his back to which the applicant reacted in defence and hit him with the stick on his leg.

The deceased was thereafter seen with three other beggars from the locality and unfortunately at 7 am the body of the deceased was found near Annapurna Hotel, which is approximately one km away from the bar.

While releasing the application on bail, Additional Sessions Judge, Vincent D’Silva observed that no purpose would be served by detaining the applicant further in the custody provided the applicant undertakes not to abscond, hamper or tamper with the evidence, in the event of his release.

“The incident occurred due to sudden provocation on account of abuses given by the deceased and therefore, section 300 of IPC would not attract and at the most, it would fall within the exception 4 of Section 300 and therefore liable for punishment under section 304 of the IPC, i.e culpable homicide is not murder, if it is committed without premeditation in a sudden fight in the heat of passion upon a sudden quarrel,” the Judge said.