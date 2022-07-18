Goa: Flood assessment report paints a bleak picture | Representational Image

The flood risk assessment report compiled by the Water Resources Department after a joint inspection at Tolleaband along with the Disaster Management team has shed light on the gravity of the flood situation when nature’s fury was at its worst on July 5.

The report observed that there was flooding along the low-lying areas from the wholesale fish market, Seraulim to Mercaddo mall at Karle Villa, Khareband.

During the inspection of various locations at the flood prone zone, the team observed that the kachha service road constructed for western bypass was completely submerged and flooded at 12.30 pm on July 5, 2022. The team further observed that the houses in the vicinity of Tolleaband-Benaulim were flooded.

In fact, the report stated that a total of 22 houses along the bundh, Bandhari house and neighbouring Malkarnekar house, besides the house of Savio were affected by the flood waters.

The report further stated that when the local MLA Venzy Viegas along with WRD officials took the boat in the flooded area of the western bypass, they found that the depth of the water was almost 1.5 mtr to 2 mtr depth. “Heavy continuous rain was also causing havoc. There were still three hours remaining for maximum high tide level at around 2.55 pm on July 5. At maximum high tide, the flood water level increased and was flowing over the road.

The team further observed that the flood water was causing inundation of agriculture fields one km away from the river in Seraulim village thus destroying their crops. The flood water also reached up to Auxilium School at Benaulim. All the low-lying catchment areas within 500 mtrs of the river Sal were filled to the brim due to the continuous heavy rainfall and the high tide was still to come. All this flooding has taken place when the western bypass is still not constructed on embankment, the report stated.

In the report, WRD Assistant Engineer Sainath Jamakhandi further stated: “Seeing the site conditions and the increasing incessant changing rainfall patterns, it can be concluded that there is a high possibility of flood waters to rise at a magnified level in the future if the western bypass is constructed on embankment filling for the remaining portion from Railway line till Khareband-Varca road. The possibility of disaster to life, livelihood and property of the local inhabitants in future needs to be considered in going ahead with the construction of the western bypass on embankment in the said reach.”

The site inspection was carried out along with Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas, representative of Collector of South Goa, PWD Assistant Engineer Rajesh, Junior Engineers Apricio D’Costa and Gangesh Salgaonkar along with the villagers, farmers, panchayat members of Benaulim and Seraulim on July 5, 2022 from 11 am to 1.30 pm.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan