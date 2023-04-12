Goa: Fishing boat owners association calls on MPA chief, wants Vasco fishing jetty resolved soon |

"We paid a courtesy visit to the MPA Chairman on Monday and during our meeting, we pointed out the hardships faced by the fishermen due to the dilapidated fishing jetty,” said D’Souza, while speaking to reporters.

“We also informed how despite assurances from MPA, State and Central government leaders, the new modern fishing jetty project has not begun nor has the extension to the present jetty been provided despite several requests.”

Read Also Goa: Revellers throng streets for Vasco Carnival Parade

MPA Chairman receptive towards the issues

“We also told him how only Vasco was being deprived of a proper fishing jetty and boat owners have to spend on boat repairs as boats collide with each other in the small 50-metre jetty to cater to 250 boats," said D’Souza.

D'Souza said the MPA chairman was very receptive to the issues placed before him.

"He assured that he would definitely take up our issues and coordinate with us to ensure that our issues are resolved. We are hopeful that he will resolve our issue because, in the past, the government has not helped us or heard our plea to give an extension to our fishing jetty," said D'Souza.

Jetty could not be developed due to lack of clearences

MPA Chairman Dr N Vinodkumar on Tuesday said he has already spoken to state authorities regarding the fishing jetty project.

"We had a meeting with GFBOA on Monday wherein we discussed the setting up of a fishing jetty and fishing harbour in the area. It had evolved to a certain extent in the past but due to lack of certain clearances, it could not be implemented.”

“We have taken up the issue with the State government and I even met the chief secretary and requested him to expedite the issues which we discussed in the past. The chief secretary was very responsive and he has promised full support to set up the fishing jetty and we will take it further and expedite it," said Dr Vinodkumar.