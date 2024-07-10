Goa: Fishing Boat Found Capsized At Cutbona Jetty; Police Launch Inquiry

Margao: A fishing vessel, which had been anchored at the Cutbona fishing jetty, was discovered capsized since Monday noon.

Authorities from the Cuncolim and Betul coastal police stations responded to the scene late Monday night upon receiving the news.

Accident Confirmed

Cuncolim Police Station in-charge, PI Diogo Gracias, confirmed that the Betul Coastal police station has registered the incident as an accident.

“Cuncolim police arrived at Cutbona late Monday night following reports from witnesses. We have summoned the owner of the affected fishing boat to the police station for questioning,” he stated.

He further noted that the extent of the damages resulting from the accident would be assessed after obtaining the boat owner’s statement.