Goa: Fishermen up in arms against plan for floating jetty at Bogmalo beach

Traditional fishermen and members of the gram sabha at the Matanhy Saldanha Administrative complex, Margao on Thursday to oppose the floating jetty proposed at Bogmalo.

MARGAO: Opposition to the controversial floating jetty at Bogmalo beach had its echo at the Matanhy Saldanha Administrative complex at Margao as traditional fishermen and Bogmalo gram sabha members descended here on Thursday with a one-point agenda – to express their strong opposition to the floating jetty in an area which is a traditional fishing hub for fishermen along the Bogmalo-Hollant- Velsao-Cansaulim belt.

The fishermen led by Goenche Ramponkarancho Ekvott president Agnelo Rodrigues, general secretary Olencio Simoes, Vasant and gram sabha members descended on the complex as the Additional Director of Panchayats, South Sangeeta Naik was scheduled to hear the contentious issue on Thursday morning.

Olencio told the waiting media that the Additional Director of Panchayats has dismissed the application moved by Drishti challenging the gram sabha resolution opposing the floating jetty, with a direction to file a proper application.

After the hearing, the fishermen have all returned home, but not before conveying a message loud and clear to the government, Panchayat Minister, authorities and Drishti that the fishermen from the Bogmalo-Hollant-Velsao-Cansaulim fishing belt will never allow the floating jetty come what may.

Says Olencio: “Drishti is engaged by the government to provide life guard services and for beach cleaning, Now, they have plans to make forays into floating jetties and may be water sports. Drishti’s track record is well known for the people of Goa. Fishermen from Bogmalo and surrounding villages have been opposing a floating jetty at Bogmalo for over a decade now. Then Environment Minister Alina Saldanha too had opposed the floating jetty.”

He added: “If Drishti thinks that the sea and rivers belongs to them, they are sadly mistaken. We want to tell Drishti that their dream will remain a dream. We will never allow a jetty to become a reality at Bogmalo. The jetty will spell death knell for fishing activities and the fishermen. The Coco beach is a glaring instance of the shell fish becoming extinct because of tourism activities”.

Saying that the beach carrying capacity report clearly shows that Bogmalo beach is a fishing area, Olencio demanded that the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority should immediately revoke the permissions. “The local MLA and Panchayat Minister Mauvin Godinho should understand the sentiments of the fishermen and scrap the floating jetty proposal”, he said.

GRE President Agnelo Rodrigues echoed similar sentiments, asserting that Bogmalo is a fishing village and not a tourism area. “Our fishermen used to ferry the tourists to the nearby islands and now Drishti has come up with a floating jetty proposal which will spell doom for the fishermen.

“The government is trying to bulldoze with the floating jetty proposal, without realizing that the jetty will displace the fishermen eking out a living on fishing activities”, Rodrigues said.

Both Agnelo and Olencio said the government and Drishti are trying to bulldoze the floating jetty by dragging the fishermen to the courts. They, however, warned that the fishermen are gearing up to go anywhere to protect their interests and ensure the floating jetty does not become a reality.

