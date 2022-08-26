Goa: Finally, MMC chief to step down from office today |

Margao Municipal Chairperson Lyndon Pereira is finally expected to step down from office on Friday, a day before he completes 15 month in office.

Lyndon is expected to submit his resignation letter to the office of the Director of Municipal Administration (DMA) on Friday after a meeting between Goa Forward chief Vijai Sardesai and party-backed councillors.

The two-time Margao Municipal councillors had taken over the reins of the Margao Municipal Council on May 27 with a condition that he would step down from office after 15 months.

For, the Margao Civic Alliance (MCA), which was formed to keep the BJP at bay in the 2021 Municipal polls, had resolved to rotate the post of chairperson and vice-chairperson between the candidates of Goa Forward and Margao MLA Digambar Kamat’s Model Margao panel.

As per the arrangement worked out by both Sardesai and Kamat, the post of MMC Chairperson will now go to Kamat’s Model Margao candidate for the next 15 months.

With Lyndon all set to put in his papers on Friday, sources said the DMA will declare the post vacant and hold an election to fill up the vacancy after seven days of the resignation.