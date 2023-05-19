Goa: Finally, ‘mankurad’ hits Margao market

There’s finally good news in store for the lovers of mankurad mango. The King of Mangoes has finally hit the Margao wholesale market in a big way this week, bringing down the price of the Mankurad.

And, if the wholesale mango traders are to be believed, the wholesale mango market at Margao may see a flood of the mankurad in the coming week, with farmers bringing the mango for sale in large numbers.



There was a delay for the harvesting of the mankurad this season, with farmers attributing the delay to the climate condition. In fact, after questions were raised over the delay in the harvesting of the mankurad this season, Agriculture Director Nevil Alphonso decided to request the Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR) to conduct a study on the delay in the harvesting of the mankurad.

A mango wholesaler told The Goan that after weeks of short supply, specially mankurad from the Goan farms, the King of Mangoes has finally started arriving in the market in a big way.



In fact, the wholesale mango traders pointed out that customers can now look forward for the steep fall in the price of mankurad in the coming days. In fact, a trader predicted that the dozen of mankurad may be available in the wholesale market for Rs 300-400 in the next few days.

“We have already started receiving baskets full of mankurad in the market,” informed wholesaler Raja Naik.﻿