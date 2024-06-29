Goa: FDA Conducts Raid At Mapusa Inter-State Bus Stand For Food Safety

Mapusa: In a decisive action aimed at ensuring food safety, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) department conducted a raid at the new inter-state bus stand in Mapusa.

The operation, which commenced in the early hours of Friday morning around 5.30 am, targeted buses transporting food items from other states.

About The Raid Conducted By FDA

During the raid, FDA officials discovered several food items that lacked the necessary licenses or did not adhere to proper compliance with food safety and packaging norms. The seizure of these non-compliant consignments underscores the FDA’s commitment to upholding food safety standards.

A food inspector who was part of the operation explained the purpose behind the raid: “We have carried out a special drive to check the transportation of food items and to ensure that proper food transportation checks are maintained.”

The inspector emphasised the importance of such measures in safeguarding public health.

The FDA has detained consignments that were found to be without the required licenses and announced plans to dispose of these items.

“Consignments which don’t have a license have been detained and will be disposed of,” the inspector stated.