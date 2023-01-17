e-Paper Get App
Goa: Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardessai gives ultimatum of 15 days for DPR withdrawal

Even though six Opposition MLAs remained present for the Save Mhadei meeting, only one MLA got an opportunity to talk at the meeting and that was Goa Forward chief & Fatorda MLA Vijai Sardesai.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
And Sardesai wasted no opportunity to target Chief Minister Pramod Sawant as he said that he would be the only CM who sells Mhadei whom he calls more than a mother.

“Salazar went and Sawant came,” Sardesai further said and gave an ultimatum of 15 days for withdrawal of DPR failing which he called for a Goa Bandh.

“After the bandh, if nothing happens then CM should resign. Even then, if nothing happens then all MLAs should resign and force a constitutional crisis,” Sardesai said and added that he would be the first one to resign if such a situation arises.

Sardesai further hit out at the Governor for failing to mention about Mhadei in his speech in the Assembly.

“When political class fails, people should rise,” he said and urged for a movement with resistance at grassroot.

Meanwhile, on CM’s statement that Mhadei was sold between 2007 to 2012, Sardessai pointed out that during this period, Digambar Kamat was the CM, Subhash Shirodkar was Congress president, Felipe Neri was WRD Minister and Aleixo Sequeira was Environment Minister.

“Now, all these people are with the BJP,” Sardesai said while hitting out at opponents for targeting him on the congratulatory motion.

