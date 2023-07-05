Goa: Farmers To Get Pending Subsidies At Earliest Says CM Pramod Sawant

﻿Chief Minister Pramod Sawant while inaugurating the extended portion of the Pernem Market Subyard in the presence of Union Minister Shripad Naik, Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phaldessai, Pernem MLA Pravin Arlekar and others. |

Assuring to release pending subsidies to farmers soon, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday advised the farmers to submit their bills to the department concerned as early as possible.

He was speaking at Pernem after inaugurating the extended portion of the Market Subyard in the presence of Union Minister Shripad Naik, Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phaldessai, Pernem MLA Pravin Arlekar, Pernem Municipal Council Chairperson Siddesh Pernekar and officials of the Goa Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Board.

“Farmers should strive to create green revolution by producing better crops in abundant quantity. Both the Centre and State governments are in the forefront to provide necessary help to farmers so that farmers increase their income,” said Sawant.

“Pending subsidies will be released soon to farmers and they should submit their bills to the department concerned as early as possible.”

“The Marketing Yard should also look into the possibility whether turmeric can be grown in large quantities in Goa.”

The chief minister requested the farmers to acquire the Kissan Card as well as Soil Card, as both cards are important to farmers.

“Farmers should also be prepared to acquire necessary training to cultivate different types of the crops in their field. Nowadays, youth have started taking interest in farming activities and this is a good sign,” said Sawant.

Union Minister Shripad Naik said the central government has formulated different schemes for the benefit of farming community and appealed to farmers to avail of these schemes and increase the production of their crops.

Earlier, Chairman of the Goa Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing Board Prakash Velip outlined the activities at the Market Yard.