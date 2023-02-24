Goa: ﻿Famous Tarangostav festival at Shristhal from Sunday

The famous Tarangotsav will be celebrated from February 26 to March 12 at the Shri Mallikarjuna Temple in Shristhal.

According to Shri Mallikarjun Devasthan Samiti President Vithoba Dessai, this year's Tarang festival, which, in fact, started on January 6 in the courtyard of Mallikarjuna Temple, will conclude with the famous ‘Shisharanni’ festival on March 12 on the Phalgun Shashti.

On February 26, the first incarnation of all three Melas of Avatarpurusha will be held at Khalwadem. On February 27, a mela of Avatar Purusha will take place at 8.30 pm in the premises of Shri Nirakar Mandir, Kindlem.

Other ceremonies to be performed include a mela at Babrem at 1.30 pm and two melas at Kindlem at 9 pm (February 28), two melas at Babrem at 1.30 pm and one mela at Patnem at 7 pm (March 1), two melas will be held at Bhagatwada at 2.30 pm and one mela at Patnem at 7 pm (March 2), two melas Avatars will be held at Bhakta-Math at 2 pm (March 3), all three melas to be combined at a joint Avatar at Bokdamoll, Agonda at 11.30 pm (March 6), a procession to be taken out in the Rath (March 10).

In the morning of March 11, all the Suhasinis will take their traditional Divas and participate in the Bhonwari (procession) of Divas in the courtyard of Shri Mallikarjuna Deva. At 8 pm, there will be a procession of Shri Mallikarjun in a Rath followed by Suvarivadan by Dev and Kholkar brothers and after that, the Gulalotsav will be celebrated.

The famous Shashti fair will be celebrated on March 12. At 3 pm, the famous Shisharanni Utsav Avatar and Kaul Prasad will take place.

“A large number of devotees attend this festival which takes place every two years,” informed Dessai.

