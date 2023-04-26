Goa: Facing water scarcity, Maina locals call on PWD engineer

A group of residents of Maina in Curtorim village called on the PWD, executive engineer V Bhende to draw his attention to water scarcity in the area.

Led by Curtorim Zilla panchayat member Michele Rebello, Congress leader Moreno Rebello and locals drew the attention of the PWD Executive on how they have been facing the water scarcity issue in the last three months.

The ZP member pointed out that she had raised the issue of water scarcity at the South Goa Zilla Panchayat meeting, saying she understands the hardships faced by the womenfolk when there is water scarcity.

She has also called for the replacement of the ageing and corroded pipeline in the Maina area of the village, besides other areas of Curtorim for uninterrupted water supply to the residents.

Moreno Rebello told the media that the water scarcity affecting the residents of Maina should be a wake-up call for the people of Goa, more so with the government hell-bent on allowing diversion of the Mhadei river water to neighbouring Karnataka.

He further pointed out that YouTube channels are promoting vacation homes in Goa, saying that the people in the State will have to face hard times in the future if outsiders come and settle in the vacation homes.

“The time has come for the people of Goa to question the wrong policies pursued by the State government. The government and the PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral should take action before it is too late,” he said.

Taking potshots at Curtorim Independent MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco for extending support to the BJP government to usher development in the constituency, Moreno said the water scarcity faced by the people of Maina only raised questions for whose development the MLA has extended support to the ruling party.

The Executive Engineer, Bhende promised to resolve the issue within eight days saying the problem has arisen after the construction of a culvert in the area.

As far as the corrosion of the ageing water pipeline, the engineer said the PWD has received approval from the government for the replacement of the water line.