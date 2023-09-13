Goa: 'Eradicating Sanatan Dharma Is Agenda Of INDIA', Says CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant | File Photo

PANAJI: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that eradicating Sanatan Dharma from the country is the agenda of INDIA alliance and hence Hindus need to wake up and show the opposition bloc its place.

Addressing a press conference at Gwalior, Sawant said that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) changed its name to INDIA alliance, which is actually new wine in an old bottle.

'Every Hindu must oppose INDIA alliance'

“Changing the name does not change the policies and intentions. Their agenda is to eradicate Sanatan Hindu Dharma. Hence, it is necessary for every Hindu to oppose this alliance in the coming 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the statement by Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin calling for eradication of Sanatan Dharma was a “pre-planned statement at the time of INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai”. “Even the Mughals, British, Dutch, Portuguese failed to wipe out the Sanatan Dharma and now the INDIA alliance and the Congress are talking about this. They (INDIA alliance and Congress) need to be eliminated,” Sawant said.

Sawant's take on 'One Nation, One Election'

Apart from Stalin, another DMK leader A Raja criticised the Sanatan Dharma, likening it to diseases like leprosy and HIV. Meanwhile, Sawant said that the ‘One Nation, One Election’ will ensure that the country develops at a faster pace as imposition of the model of conduct due to frequent elections creates hurdles in development at present.

Sawant was in Gwalior to participate in the ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ being taken out by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from five places in the state, where assembly elections will be held by this year-end.

“The imposition of the model code of conduct due to frequent elections creates a hurdle in development. The country will benefit greatly in terms of human and financial resources through one nation, one election,” Sawant said.