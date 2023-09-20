Goa: Engineers Day 2023 Celebrated In State

Engineers' Day 2023 | Twitter/ Representative pic

PANAJI: About 125 engineers participated in the Engineers Day which was celebrated by the Institution of Engineers (India), Goa State Centre, at Dona Paula.

The theme of this year’s Engineers Day was: ‘Engineering a Resilient Future: Building Stronger, Smarter and Safer’, and the chief guest at the function was Nuvem MLA Aleixo Sequeira.

Welcoming the gathering, IEI Chairman (Goa State Centre) Gajanan Karkare informed about the role played by the institution in the development of engineering fraternity in this country. He showcased the various activities undertaken in the last two years by the Goa State Centre.

Engineers' contribution to Goa

In his address, Sequeira spoke about the contribution of engineers towards the development of Goa. He gave the example of a pacemaker produced by an engineer and installed by a doctor on his aunt.

Yeshwant R. Natekar, CEO, JNK Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. was the guest speaker and spoke on the theme: ‘Engineering a Resilient Future: Building Stronger, Smarter and Safer’. He gave an indepth analysis about green hydrogen, its storage, the problems faced and how the same can be achieved so as to have less carbon emissions by 2070.

Sachin Patil, Director, Unified Post Tensioning Systems LLP, gave a presentation on post tensioning systems which have been installed at Technology Park in Goa.

The post-tensioning systems help in building concrete which is stronger, reduced deflections making it smarter and with good quality, safer. He showed the videos of the process of post-tensioning.

Earlier, IEI member Hymmakar Reddy presented a life-sketch of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, on whose birthday the Engineers Day is celebrated throughout India.

On the occasion, two engineers, James Mathew and Mahendra Kakule, were felicitated by the chief guest, Aleixo Sequeira, for their outstanding work in the State. IEI Honorary Secretary (Goa State Centre) Austin S. Rodrigues later presented the vote of thanks.

