Goa: Emergency Cell Averts Major Mishap In City

Timely assistance rendered by the Emergency Seva cell constituted by the Margao Municipal Council help avert a major incident in the heart of the city on Thursday.

After strong winds lashed the city in the morning, a branch of a mango tree near the railway footbridge connecting the city to Pedda-Khareband was found hanging precariously from the tree.

Alert citizens tried to contact the police and the fire brigade, but later conveyed the message to Margao Municipal Chairperson Damu Shirodkar to depute his Emergency Seva to the spot.

After the team attending a tree fall in the city, members of the cell rushed to the spot and brought down the branch before it could come crashing down on vehicles and pedestrians.

The MMC Chairperson said the Emergency Seva has come in handy for the Civic body to attend to minor calls instead of totally dependent on the Fire brigade.