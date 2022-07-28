Goa: Eight policemen suspended for ruckus at Sangolda restaurant

Representative

A party took an ugly turn for eight police personnel from various divisions in the Goa Police, as they were suspended for allegedly causing a ruckus and abusing the owner at a restaurant in Sangolda on Tuesday night.

According to sources, the incident took place at about 10 pm on Tuesday, when the group of police personnel stationed at Vasco (3), Wireless Division (1), Calangute (1), Ponda (2) and Panaji (1) had gone in two cars for a party at a restaurant in Sangolda.

The eight police personnel ordered various items in the menu and when their party ended, they were presented with a bill of about Rs 8,000.

The police personnel were, however, upset with the bill presented to them and claimed that they were being overcharged. They then entered into an argument with the restaurant owner. They are also reported to have caused a ruckus and abused the restaurant owner.

The restaurant owner then notified the Saligao police and reported the matter, while also handing over CCTV footage of the incident. A police team from the Saligao Police Station went to the restaurant and took the eight police personnel into custody.

The restaurant owner had initially filed a written complaint in the police station about the incident. But on realising that these policemen could be dismissed from service, he later requested the Saligao police not to register his complaint.

The restaurant owner also contacted a relative, who is a politician, who got in touch with a senior police official and sought action against the eight police personnel.

The senior police official is reported to have sought a report into the incident.

Acting on the report, an order was issued on Wednesday afternoon suspending all eight police personnel from service as part of disciplinary action against them.

When contacted, Sangolda PI Sachin Lokre said the restaurant owner had declined to file a police complaint in the matter.

“The Saligao police, however, submitted a report in the matter to the police headquarters,” said PI Lokre.

Taking serious note of the incident, the SP Traffic Cell issued an order suspending the eight police personnel.