Goa: Drugs worth Rs 15 cr headed for coastal state seized in Mumbai

Nava Marina, aged 35, had concealed 3.20 kg of black cocaine worth Rs 15 crore | The Goan

A major drug haul at Mumbai international airport resulting in the arrest of two foreigners in Mumbai and Goa has yet again exposed Goa’s active involvement in the lethal trade.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zone seized high-grade black cocaine from a Bolivian woman carrier on September 26, whose confession led to the arrest of a Nigerian drug dealer in Goa’s coastal belt.

As per details shared by the NCB Mumbai Zone, Nava Marina, aged 35, had concealed 3.20 kg of black cocaine worth Rs 15 crore in false cavities of her luggage. These were tightly packed in 12 sachets and laced with chemicals in order to escape the baggage scanner.

Armed with a reliable tip-off from its informants, the NCB team zeroed in on the woman as she waited in the lounge to board her connecting flight to Goa where she was expected to deliver the consignment to her co-accused.

“She was questioned in a routine inquiry but was unable to give a satisfactory reply on her purpose of visit to India and what she carried in her luggage. After intense questioning she confessed to being a part of the larger international drug nexus,” the NCB said.

The Nigerian, whose identity was disclosed during the confession, was later arrested by the NCB Goa sleuths from a beach-side hotel.

“Black cocaine is cocaine base mixed with other substances to turn it black, which makes its smuggling easier by disguising it as metal moulds or asphalt. It is also undetectable by drug sniffer dogs. The operation in this connection was on for three days. The Bolivian woman was traveling from Brazil to Goa with layovers at Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and Mumbai,” the statement reads.

Both accused are undergoing questioning by the respective NCB teams and in most probability, the Nigerian will be escorted to Mumbai on a transfer warrant.

Both accused will be questioned concurrently. More details were awaited as the NCB was still carrying out the required formalities across both places.

While the country is in the festive mood, the Coastal State is also soon to commence the tourist season that invites international tourists in large numbers. With this, late night parties and beach side events will also begin in full swing.