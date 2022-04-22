Goa: Drugs worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Anjuna, 2 held

Anjuna police arrested two inter-state drug peddlers and seized drugs valued at Rs 10.2 lakh from them.

According to reports, the police received information that the drugs were to be sold in Anjuna and raided the place.

One accused, Kurban Sheikh of Mumbai) was arrested and 32.1 grams of MDMA worth Rs 3.2 lakh was found in his possession.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that a 29-year-old woman was coming from Delhi to supply him drugs. Based on this information, the police set a trap and arrested the suspect woman.

She was found to have 68.9 grams of MDMA worth Rs 7 lakh.

The police seized in all 101 grammes of MDMA drugs worth Rs 10.2 lakh in the international market. The two suspects have been remanded to six days in police custody by a local court.

The raid and arrests were conducted by a police team led by PI Prashal Phaldesai under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Shobit Saxena and Deputy Superintendent of Police Uday Parab.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 12:07 PM IST