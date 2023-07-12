Goa: Drop In Quality Of Services At Canacona CHC Brought To Fore

A congress delegation met Canacona Community Health Centre (CHC) Health Officer Dr Jose Tavares to demand better facilities and services at the health centre.

Congress leader Janardhan Bhandari warned the health officer that the CHC would solely be held responsible in case of any incident due failure to provide necessary medical treatment to needy patients.

Speaking to reporters, Bhandari said there are shortages of medicines and there are complaints that doctors arrive late and leave early.

“Doctors supposed to come to the CHC twice a week do not come regularly and skip the days. There are a number of other grievances,” said Bhandari.

“Ministers and authorities listen to grievances but do not act on them, thereby leaving the problems without any action.”

Youth Congress (South) Vice–President Vaishnav Pednekar said at least one minister or official visits Canacona taluka on a regular basis.

“Why are they not visiting the hospital and Mamlatdar’s office, where there are a number of complaints? The health minister recently visited a hospital in Bambolim and suspended some staff for being negligent in duty. Such visits are also required here too,” said Pednekar.

Others present in the delegation included Congress (South-Goa) District Secretary Gaspar Coutinho and Cleston Viegas.