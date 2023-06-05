Goa: Drive against motorists parking on bridge

The Cavelosim panchayat in coordination with the Colva police conducted a special drive on the Cavelosim-Assolna bridge on Sunday where a number of vehicles were found parked.

The police cracked a whip against the owners for parking their vehicles on the bridge in the presence of Cavelossim Sarpanch Dixon Vaz.

The Sarpanch informed that the safety of travelers are at risk when people park on the bridge on both sides. He said Closed Circuit TV Surveillance cameras have been installed at the bridge and sign boards installed to warn people against parking vehicles on the bridge. “Despite the CCTV cameras and the sign boards, many preferred to ignore the warnings against parking on the bridge,” Dixon said,

Saying the Panchayat and the police would continue to initiate strict action against the traffic violators, Dixon said he will not hesitate to deploy a home guard on the bridge in the evening time to put a full stop to vehicular parking on the bridge.