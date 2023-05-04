Goa: Digambar plays induction ‘googly’ with straight bat, says it’s for CM to decide

Congress-turned-BJP Margao MLA Digambar Kamat seemed to have no qualms over his homecoming into the saffron party, a little over seven months ago now, even as he has left it for Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to decide on inducting him into the Cabinet.

He also seemed content with his position as MLA, saying he has no plans to go to Delhi to join national politics by handing over the baton to his son Yogiraj.

At a media interaction called to unveil the projects executed in Margao and those in the pipeline in the last year, the MLA spoke his mind on politics, including his return to the party after a 17-year-long stint with the Congress, delay in inducting him in the Pramod Sawant Cabinet and speculations that he may move the Centre after handing over the baton to his son.

Saying he has not been asked to come to Delhi to play a role in national politics, Kamat said “I am happy where I am, with a ministry or no ministry. Digambar Kamat will remain as Digambar Kamat.”

When questioned whether he would be inducted into the Cabinet before May 10 as reportedly announced by Sawant, Kamat shot back: “This is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister may answer this question.”

The MLA said he has managed to get in projects worth around Rs 130 crore in the last year to his constituency. He has promised a turnaround at Sonsodo in the next 4-5 months. Saying work on the six-lane bridge will commence later this month, Kamat said he has requested Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to sanction funds to take up the flyover at the Comba railway crossing.

Kamat said Union Minister Gadkari has promised to appoint a traffic consultant to plan the city’s traffic.

‘Am at ease with BJP, no stranger to party, workers’

While a question did the rounds in Margao about how would Digambar Kamat adjust in the BJP after having fought many a political battle against the saffron party, the Margao MLA said he felt at ease with the BJP, saying he is no stranger to the leaders and workers.

He said he enjoyed a relationship with every leader and worker. “They have been me for so many years. I am no stranger to the BJP since I know everybody and they know me personally. Even to take appointments with ministers, I could just call them and they returned the call,” he said.

When asked whether he has gelled with the Margao leaders after fighting political battles, Kamat said: “My nature is such that I don’t find it difficult to deal with anyone. When I was the Congress chief minister, city BJP leader Rupesh Mahatme was heading the saffron party. We had no differences. We had never looked at each other politically.”

... Evades question on Yogiraj, says let’s see when the time comes

The Margao MLA fielded the oft-repeated question whether he is ready to pass the baton to his son Yogiraj, more so with the latter seen around at official and non-official programmes.

At one point, Kamat sought to evade the question, by saying he has no plans for anyone, but later said: “Let us see when the time comes.”

He said whether or not Yogiraj enters politics will depend on his performance, on the people and the workers.

“I have no plans for anyone. In politics, one has to struggle and find out a way for himself. At this moment, he is helping me. In the last elections, he openly worked for me. If he has an interest in politics, he will. In politics, people take a decision. I am in politics to date, because Madgavkars have reposed their faith in me. I have faced the worst time in politics. But, I have maintained my composure,” he said, apparently referring to the days when he had switched over to Congress from BJP.

When insisted by the media to answer whether he would hand over the baton to Yoriraj, Kamat said: “How can I talk about handing over the baton when I am right now here as an MLA.”

He, however, hastened to add that his son had devoted himself and worked for his success. “I could delegate certain functions to Yogiraj, especially to look after the booths since he enjoys good relations with councillors.”