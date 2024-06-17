Goa: Despite Rain, Dam Water Levels Remain Critically Low

Representational Image

Panaji: After more than a fortnight of continuous rainfall in Goa, including pre-monsoon showers, water levels in the dams remain quite low. Two dams including Anjunem have recorded less than 20 per cent water capacity while Selaulim and Amthane have reported less than 40 per cent.

However, the Water Resources Department remains unperturbed stating that water levels will surge by the end of August and the dams will brim to their full capacity.

Statement Of Officials

Minister Subhash Shirodkar, speaking to The Goan, said that water capacity will rise within two months.

Chief Engineer Pramod Badami reiterated the water level will gradually rise while stating the capacity of each of these dams is huge.

“All these dams will reach full capacity by August-end with overflow expected in the subsequent month,” he added.

Water Levels In Various Dams

As of June 16, Anjunem Dam remains the lowest at 15.1 per cent capacity despite receiving 326.90mm of rainfall. Selaulim dam records 33.3 per cent capacity having recorded 430.20mm of rainfall whereas Amthane dam stands at 35.4 per cent capacity, and Panchwadi dam lags at 18 per cent.

Among other dams, Selaulim dam -- critical water source for several places in the South district including Margao, Vasco, Quepem, Sanguem, and the surrounding rural areas -- saw a decline in water level to 34 per cent till the first week of May when the State reeled under the scorching heat. The Anjunem dam’s water level had also plummeted to 22 per cent, further seeing a dip.

Meanwhile, as per the latest figures, Chapoli dam boasts 46.7 per cent capacity while the main Tillari dam -- serving Sattari and parts of Bicholim taluka -- registered only 24.8 per cent with the area receiving 220.40mm of rainfall. Gaunem Dam leads the pack with a maximum of 50.5 per cent capacity.

The State has experienced continuous rainfall with the India Meteorological Department issuing a yellow alert from June 18-20. On Sunday, Goa remained under a yellow alert as heavy rains accompanied by strong winds swept across most parts of the State.