Goa: Dept will implement court directions: Fisheries director

Fisheries Director Dr Shamila Monteiro has said the Fisheries Department will implement the High Court directions on fishing at the fishing jetties.

Asked whether the department will constitute special teams to implement the High Court directions, the Fisheries Director said fisheries officials are already deployed at the fishing jetties across the State, adding that the officials will be asked to implement the Court directions.

She, however, said her office is waiting for the copy of the Court directions before they are communicated to the officials at the jetties. “Let me have a copy of the Court directions before I make further comments on the issue,” she said.

