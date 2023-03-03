e-Paper Get App
Goa: Dept of Animal Husbandry conducts training drive on govt schemes in Pernem

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services conducted a training drive on all relevant schemes at Village Panchayat Cansarvornem in Pernem recently.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 05:38 PM IST
article-image

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services conducted a training drive on all relevant schemes at Village Panchayat Cansarvornem in Pernem recently.

Present on the occasion were Sarpanch Navanath Naik, Dy-Sarpanch Sakshi B Naik, Swayampurna Mitra Vatu D Sawant and other Panch Members.

Earlier, the Sarpanch welcomed the gathering, and in his welcome speech, he appealed to come forward and avail the benefits of the various schemes implemented by the Animal Husbandry Department.

Dr Natasha N Asolkar, Veterinary Officer, Veterinary Dispensary, Chandel, Pernem explained the various schemes in detail. He appealed to the Panch members and Panchayat staff to make wide publicity about department schemes to the general public and dairy farmers in their village. Vatu D Sawant proposed the vote of thanks

