Goa: Demand for strict action against illegal landfilling along NH66

﻿Marble selling business activity has been started at the alleged illegal landfilling site along NH66 at Gaunsavaddo, Mapusa. |

The Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) on Tuesday took up the issue of illegal landfilling along NH66 before the deputy collector of Bardez and demanded immediate action against the unauthorised landfilling activity on the roadside and fields in Mapusa.

The RGP has also called for action against all illegal landfilling in other areas of Bardez, the complaints against which were submitted by the party volunteers with the department.

The party has also sought action taken report on illegal scrapyards in Colvale and the illegal occupation of land in Tivim.

“There is blatant landfilling activity along the NH66 in Mapusa which has been going on for the last several months. One individual has carried landfilling of an area of almost 2,000 to 3,000 sq metres and started selling marble in the land,” alleged Manoj Parab, President of RGP.

“I have messaged to TCP Minister Vishwajit Rane and Revenue Minister Anatasio (Babush) Monserrate about the illegal landfilling activity along NH66. Babush has replied that action will be taken. We have also complained to the deputy collector and the mamlatdar on the issue,” he added.

Incidentally, The Goan had recently raised the issue of illegal landfilling and spurt in construction and business activities in the fields adjacent to the National Highway 66 at Gaunsavaddo in Mapusa.

Continuing, Parab said that RGP has also filed complaints against illegal landfilling in other internal roads in Bardez especially the Porvorim-Guirim road, Bodgeshwar to Parra road, Nagoa road, Calagute road, Arpora to Anjuna road where maximum landfilling was going on.

“We want action and not mere promises. The main problem is that the staff in the deputy collector office is either not aware of the laws or they do not follow the law. Land surveyor officers should survey every land and submit a report whether land use has happened or not,” the RGP chief said.

He also said that the Zonal Agriculture Officer should act proactively and file complaints in respective departments when illegal landfilling takes place in fields.

Parab informed that the Bardez Deputy Collector has assured to take action against all the illegalities in the taluka.

He said that the Deputy Collector-II Yashaswini B (IAS) has assured to issue notices to all those who have carried out illegal landfilling, after which a hearing will be conducted in the matter.

He further informed that depending on the land revenue code action will be initiated against the offenders but the whole process will take at least two to three months.