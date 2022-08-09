Goa: Deforestation taking place at faster pace in some villages, says HR Development Corporation chief | The Goan Network

Goa Human Resource Development Corporation (GHRDC) Managing Director Narayan Navti has stated that deforestation is taking place in some villages across the State at a faster pace to pave the way for the construction of multi-storeyed buildings.

He was addressing a gathering during a Vanamohotsav programme at the GHRDC in the presence of General Manager John Aguiar, Chief Accounts Officer Philomeno Pereira, OSD Akhil Shetkar, Chief Security Officer Vijay Gawas and others.

On the occasion, medicinal plants were planted in the rear portion of the office premises.

“Trees are essential for the existence of human beings and the state government is committed to protect the ecology of the State. Deforestation is taking place in some villages in Goa at a faster pace to pave the way for construction of multi-storeyed buildings. Plantation of trees has, therefore, become important to improve green cover and maintain ecological balance,” said Navti.

He appreciated the efforts of his colleagues in cleaning the rear portion of the premises and developing the area into a garden. “Such initiatives will go a long way in inspiring others to plant saplings of different varieties of medicinal plants,” said Navti.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan