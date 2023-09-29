﻿Goa: DDSY To Cover Kidney Transplant Surgeries Soon

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others show their organ donation pledge certificates during a press conference at the BJP office in Panaji. | The Goan Network

PANAJI: The kidney transplant super-speciality surgery will soon be brought under the cover of the universal health insurance scheme of the government -- Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana (DDSSY).

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant indicated on Thursday that the move is in the offing and the nitty-gritties are being worked out even as he said that more kidney transplant centres will be set up beyond the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.

Kidney transplant facility at GMCH has given relief

The kidney transplant facility introduced at the GMCH some years ago has given a big relief to patients and their families who otherwise had to travel beyond outside the State to avail of the facility.

Currently, some 40-odd kidney patients are in the queue for a matching organ in Goa and almost every day a new patient is added to the stats of patients needing dialysis, the reason why the State government has decided to include treatment under the cover of the insurance scheme.

CM pledges to donate his organs

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday pledged to donate his organs as part of an all-India initiative launched by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) medical cell.

“I pledge to donate my kidneys, liver and cornea as part of the drive,” he said while addressing a press conference in the presence of BJP’s Goa medical cell convener Dr Shekhar Salkar and others, at the BJP head office in Panaji. The CM was immediately given a certificate for his decision.

“Organs can be donated online by anyone, who is above 18 years of age. Everyone should come forward and pledge to donate organs, which will save other lives in the future,” Sawant added.

The government, he further said, held four organ extraction programs, which helped patients in Goa and other states. “There is a growing demand for kidneys by patients. There are 46 patients in Goa who are waiting for kidneys to be donated to them. Soon, an eye donation bank would be inaugurated in the Goa Medical College and Hospital,” he said.

