Goa: Damaged Sluice Gate Puts Aldona Farmers In dilemma Amid Rains

In double trouble, the failure to repair a damaged sluice gate has forced saline water to enter into the paddy fields and the incessant rain has also flooded the fields in Corjuem, Aldona rendering hectares of land uncultivable and causing stress among the farmers who are eager to plough their fields.

Large tracts of farm land at Asnoi khazans were inundated due to non-functioning of the sluice gate.

Farmers complained that the local committee looking after the sluice gate failed to take necessary steps to repair the broken door which has brought this misery on the farming community.

They said the apathy of the authorities towards repair of the sluice gates has compounded their problem further.

“Almost two months back the door of the sluice gate had broken. While the management of the khazan committee slept over it, the heavy rains in the last eight days have devastated all our fields. With so much water entering into our fields, the river and the fields look the same,” said Satyavan Kerkar, a farmer from the area.

According to Kerkar, all the farmers from the area met on Sunday and decided to take the issue headon.

He said the farmers met the local MLA Carlos Ferreira and explained their problems of inability to cultivate the fields due to excess water entering into the fields due to damaged sluice gate.

“The MLA gave a patient ear to our problem and immediately called the WRD engineer and conducted an inspection of the sluice gate. Work to repair the door of the sluice gate is expected to be completed in another four to eight days,” he said.

Along with the Aldona MLA, Carlos Ferriera, Water Resources Department Engineer AE Sudesh Parulekar, supervisor Avinash Ajgaokar and the farmers visited and inspected the site.