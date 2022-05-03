Goa Dairy to print old rates on milk packets for 2 days

Do customers of Goa Dairy pay the rates printed on milk packets or the rates announced by Goa Dairy?

While Goa Dairy has hiked milk prices from May 1, it has been selling milk in packets with the old rates, leaving customers in a state of confusion.

The Goa State Cooperative Milk Producers Union, the major milk supplier in the State which is commonly known as Goa Dairy, has hiked the rate of standardised cow and toned milk by Rs 4 per litre and full cream (buffalo high fat) milk by Rs 5 a litre.

"This is a technical problem as the stock of pre-printed packet rolls is not exhausted. This problem will be sorted out by May 4," said Kashi Naik, an officer on special duty at Goa Dairy.

“We request customers to have patience for another two days as the problem will be sorted out in two days,” said Naik, while apologising for the technical problem.

Goa Dairy supplies four variants of milk, standardised milk, cow milk, toned milk and full cream, which will cost Rs 2 extra for the 500 ml packet.

Customers have been advised to note that though the old rates are printed on milk packets, the 500 ml packet of standardised milk which was earlier available at Rs 25 is now being sold for Rs 27.

With a Rs 2 hike per 500 ml, the revised prices are Rs 25 for cow milk and Rs 24 for toned milk, while a litre of full cream milk will cost Rs 62, a hike by Rs 5.

Goa Dairy, which sells around 55,000 litres of milk per day in the local retail market, has hiked to offset its losses of around Rs 10 lakh per month.

