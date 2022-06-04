Goa: Daily COVID-19 cases show steady rise

PTI

A slow but steady rise in daily new Covid-19 infections over the last few days has left health authorities worried, prompting them to advise Goans to be cautious, adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated.

On Friday, the daily health bulletin reported 50 new Covid cases in the 24 hour reporting period of Thursday-Friday spiking the State's active caseload to 217 and recording a worrisome positivity rate of 6.39%.

The increase in cases has cast a shadow of sorts on re-opening of schools which is slated for next week.

Health Director, Dr Geeta Kakodkar, who addressed a press conference, advised masking up and avoiding crowded places, although the increase in cases is marginal.

"It is a small rise and it is too early to predict if this is the beginning of a wave," Dr Kakodkar said, while urging Goans to go and get themselves vaccinated.

"All the cases reported so far in Goa are of the Omicron variant," Dr Kakodkar said, adding that the new mutant has not yet showed up in the 68 samples which were tested for genome sequencing.

"But still the public needs to wear masks and avoid crowded places as a precautionary measure,” Dr Kakodkar said, while expressing concern on the positivity rate which has touched 6.39% and the State having reported 176 confirmed cases in this week.

Meanwhile State Immunologist, Dr Borkar, said already vaccinated people should go and get themselves the booster dose on a priority.

On Sunday, the State government will again hold a 'Tika Utsav' at various primary and Community Health Centres across Goa. The drive will administer the first two Covid-19 vaccine doses and precautionary doses for all Health Care workers, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age.

Others, who have crossed nine months since having taken their second dose are required to get their booster dose from private centres.

(This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan)