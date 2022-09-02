Goa: Daikin inaugurates new Solution Plaza at Margao

Kanwal Jeet Jawa, Chairman and MD of Daikin Air Conditioning India Pvt Ltd at Solution Plaza inauguration | The Goan Network

Daikin Air conditioning India Pvt Ltd (DAIPL), the fully owned subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd, Japan & the market leader in the air-conditioning market in India on Thursday inaugurated its new Solution Plaza of M/s Solar Enterprises amidst major fanfare and excitement at Margao.

The Daikin products bring with them strong technology from Daikin Global that offers lower cost of ownership that will be topped with unmatched quality and durability.

The air conditioners will now be available to the consumers in the region through its dealer network which has been specially trained by Daikin to provide unmatched quality services.

The Daikin solution plaza offers the additional advantage of showcasing all Daikin products and services with a view to offer customers a 360-degree experience to physically experience residential, light commercial and applied lines of products.

On the occasion of Daikin Solution Plaza inauguration, Kanwal Jeet Jawa, Chairman and MD said, “With India re-opening to a ‘V’ Shaped business recovery, we have plans to get aggressive in our approach in the Indian market and the inauguration of the Daikin Solution Plaza is a key step towards strengthening Daikin’s endeavour to establish itself as a main player in the consumer air-conditioner segment."

He added, “People in the Western Region appreciate quality products and the range is ideally suited to consumers who are willing to enjoy the superior Daikin experience that is now available at a competitive price band. We are committed to providing unmatched consumer experience with a network of highly trained sales, service and maintenance through our strong dealer network.”

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan