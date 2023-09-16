Goa: Dabolim Airport Plans To Acquire 7.6 Acres Of Land To Boost Service

Dabolim Airport | The Goan Network

VASCO: The Goa International Airport at Dabolim is trying to acquire additional land to increase facilities for the passengers.

Stating this to reporters after an Airport Advisory Committee meeting in the airport on Thursday, South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha said efforts are afoot to acquire 7.6 acres of additional land in nearby areas and added that a proposal has already been submitted to the government.

Additional land will further benefit Goa airport

“This acquired additional land will further benefit the Goa Airport, which would include enhanced parking facilities and other facilities before the coming season. We are requesting the central government to give all facilities and incentives to flight operators to ensure that they are not diverted from this airport to Mopa Airport.” “We have discussed major issues and a lot of changes have already taken place as per the demands of the people to safeguard the interests of Dabolim Airport,” said Sardinha.

Implementation of suggestions by committee members

The South Goa MP said the airport director had implemented a number of suggestions put forth by committee members during the previous meeting.

“We have already requested the government to ensure that flights are not diverted from Goa Airport to Mopa Airport and the airport has already lowered many charges, but finally the call has to be taken by flight operators as they are a private entity,” said Sardinha.