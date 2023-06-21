Goa: Curtorkars Urged To Strengthen BJP, Ensure Party Wins Both LS Seats

Ruling BJP leaders have urged the people of Curtorim to strengthen the party and ensure that the party wins the South Goa Lok Sabha seat in the 2024 polls.

Former MP and NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar, BJP leader Sharmad Raiturkar and others spoke about the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his nine-year rule. The duo said the charismatic personality of the Prime Minister has earned him world recognition, adding that the people of the country would give Modi yet another five-year innings in 2024.

The duo was speaking at the BJP Curtorim constituency Sanyukt Morcha Sammelan of all BJP Curtorim Morchas organised by Curtorim BJP Mandal.

In his address, BJP ST leader Anthony Barbosa expressed satisfaction over the presence of large number of supporters and karyakartas at the venue.

He said the BJP in Goa under the able leadership of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is doing commendable job and thanked the Chief Minister, all ministers, Party State President Sadanand Shet Tanavade and all the party leaders for their support in carrying out various developmental works in Curtorim constituency. He cited examples of the execution of the cleaning and desilting of various nullahs in Raia village and completion of asphalting work of road in Curtorim which were neglected over 25 years.

Sharmad Raiturkar, Prabhari of Curtorim constituency while addressing the gathering said that the way the Union government has been performing and considering the rising mass appeal it has been gaining clearly indicates that the BJP government is here for a big innings.

State NRI Commissioner Sawaikar excluded confidence that the Lotus will surely bloom in Curtorim in the 2024 parliamentary elections with a dedicated team of party workers led by Anthony Barbosa, Dr Shehna Bhagwat and others.