Goa: Curtorim to host 14th Carnival celebrations

The Curtorim Cultural Committee will hold its 14th carnival celebrations under the banner of Festival of Curtorkars from February 19-21.

Addressing the media, Curtorim MLA Reginaldo Lourenco informed that the Festival of Curtorkars will have Michael Fernandes as its King Of Festivities.

He said the Carnival float parade will leave from Maina Church Ground to Curtorim Market Square at 3 pm sharp on 21 February. He said the carnival float parade and the talent search competitions has over the years evoked huge crowd response and has been a great success, with total emphasis given to only the traditional floats and local participation.

He said the Curtorim Cultural Committee takes pride in organizing one of Goa's most entertaining and professionally organized carnival programme with total people's participation.

To a question, the Independent MLA said the Curtorim Cultural Committee will approach the government next year to extend help and assistance in organizing the float parade in Curtorim.

General secretary Irish Viegas informed that the Curtorim Cultural Committee, with no political affiliation, came into existence with the aim of promoting cultural events and not only carnival floats. “The talent search competitions are supported by the department of Art and Culture with financial assistance. “The CCC generates funds totally from local donations and through selling of lottery coupons. We have received tremendous support from MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco as he is our patron member and has been always supportive towards this event and the good cause”, he added.

