Goa: Crack Develops On NH66 Near Service Road At Canacona

A large crack has appeared on the NH66 at Nagarcem-Canacona following heavy rains, increasing the possibility of the road surface caving in and posing a threat to motorists.

The crack, which has developed on the side of the NH66 where the service road joins the highway, was first noticed a few days ago and grew bigger on Thursday.

The area is abuzz with activity with fisherwomen, plastic vendors and tea kiosks doing business.

“This large crack could pose a grave danger to unsuspecting motorists, especially at night,” remarked a motorist.

Sources said some concerned residents have brought this danger to the notice of PWD (NH) engineers and have reportedly sought their immediate intervention.

“Ward councillor Hemant Naikgaunkar also inspected the crack and alerted the PWD engineers,” a source said.

The source pointed that a similar situation had arisen last year during the monsoon, when a large hole has developed and road had caved in, prompting the PWD to take corrective measures and fill the road.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)