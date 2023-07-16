Goa: Cover Of Lamp Falls During Programme In Ravindra Bhavan Conference Hall

Ravindra Bhavan, Margao also hit the news during the weekend after a cover of a lamp came crashing down inside the conference hall of the cultural institution when the government’s programme on skill development was underway.

Fortunately, the lamp cover landed in between the rows, leaving no one injured in the incident. The incident, however, threw up questions over the upkeep and maintenance of basic items in the premier cultural institution.

For, a moment members of the audience raised the question of the upkeep and maintenance of the Ravindra Bhavan.

Newly-appointed Chairman of Ravindra Bhavan, Rajendra Talak rushed to the centre after hearing the news of the cover of the concealed lamp falling down. Talak said he has taken cognizance of the incident, adding that the Ravindra Bhavan will be taken up for maintenance for two days on July 18-19.

When his attention was drawn to reports that even the stage of the Pai Tiatrist hall is craving for attention after being infected with pests, Talak said all issues, whether repairs or maintenance or the renovation of the Ravindra Bhavan building will be take up on priority by the new body. “We will soon have the first meeting of the General Council where certain decisions will be taken for execution of priority works, including the canteen facility,” he said.

Ravindra Bhavan Member Secretary Agnelo Fernandes said the Chairman, after inspecting the conference hall after the incident have issued instructions to the staff for implementation.

“A major checkup will be done on July 18-19, which is the maintenance days for Ravindra Bhavan. What has fallen down in the conference hall was a plastic cover of the concealed lamp. It has been functional since the inception of Ravindra Bhavan,” Agnelo said, while saying the management will take all steps to set it right.

